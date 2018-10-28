UBS Group Downgrades Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 860,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,450. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $318.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 197,828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 73.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.