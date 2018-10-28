UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (VOLV-B) a SEK 125 Price Target

UBS Group set a SEK 125 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV-B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cfra set a SEK 160 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 160 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 171.73.

Shares of VOLV-B opened at SEK 133.90 on Thursday. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

