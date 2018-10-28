UBS Group Analysts Give Icon (ICLR) a $136.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho set a $146.00 price objective on Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Icon from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 356,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Icon had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $655.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 3,872.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 23,233 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Icon by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.