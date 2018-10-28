U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Silica in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLCA. Johnson Rice lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of SLCA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.27. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In related news, EVP Bradford B. Casper purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,745.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Stice purchased 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $100,104.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,960.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,614 shares of company stock valued at $178,565. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 288.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

