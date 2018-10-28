Twitter (TWTR) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Outperform”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Twitter from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.75 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.36 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $36,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $18,556,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,491,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,574,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,145,001 shares of company stock valued at $126,323,836. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Twitter by 303.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.