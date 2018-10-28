Twitter (TWTR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $31.80. Twitter shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 1368224 shares.

The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cleveland Research set a $46.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $482,381.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $19,600,812.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,437,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,501.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,145,001 shares of company stock valued at $126,323,836. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 216,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 539.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

