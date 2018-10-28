Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 83.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520,629 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 25.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. AT Bancorp boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 88.0% in the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 21,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 81.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $549,208.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at $114,093,639.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300 over the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TPC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $782.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

