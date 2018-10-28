TT Electronics (TTGPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of TTGPF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 459. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

