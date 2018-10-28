Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,161 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,974,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,971,000 after acquiring an additional 95,171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 77,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,502,500 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.74 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

