Tronox Ltd (TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

TROX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,195. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

