TRON (TRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $64.31 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $64.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Braziliex, Bibox and Allcoin. Over the last week, TRON has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00250377 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.48 or 0.09610739 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Indodax, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, CoinBene, RightBTC, Bitfinex, Tokenomy, Liquid, Allcoin, LBank, DigiFinex, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Tidex, HitBTC, Rfinex, Ovis, Kryptono, OKEx, Liqui, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Exrates, Bibox, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Koinex, Huobi, Gate.io, Exmo, BitFlip, BitForex, Bitbns, OEX, CoinTiger, WazirX, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Coinrail, Bithumb, Upbit, Braziliex, Bittrex, Coindeal, Mercatox, Coinnest, IDCM, Zebpay, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

