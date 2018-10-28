Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Trinseo had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $128,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $509,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $317,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trinseo by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Trinseo by 28.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

