Trevena Inc (TRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.
TRVN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 1,603,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834,223. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 532,129 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 378,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,022,830 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.
