Trevena Inc (TRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

TRVN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 1,603,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834,223. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 532,129 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 378,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,022,830 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

