Traders Sell Shares of AON (AON) on Strength (AON)

Traders sold shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) on strength during trading on Friday. $90.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.33 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, AON had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. AON traded up $2.33 for the day and closed at $152.31

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other AON news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 5,550 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,327,685. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,442,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,462,000 after purchasing an additional 191,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,079,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,522,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,487,000 after purchasing an additional 154,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,598,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,441,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,721,000 after purchasing an additional 485,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

