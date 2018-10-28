Traders Sell Rockwell Automation (ROK) on Strength (ROK)

Investors sold shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $64.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.56 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Rockwell Automation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Rockwell Automation traded up $3.83 for the day and closed at $161.32

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,810.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,894. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

