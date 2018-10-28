Traders Buy Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $130.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.71 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded down ($1.49) for the day and closed at $107.15

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,572,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

