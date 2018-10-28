Traders Buy Citigroup (C) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $334.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $228.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $105.67 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Citigroup had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Citigroup traded down ($0.76) for the day and closed at $64.21

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.