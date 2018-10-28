Traders Buy Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $266.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $184.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.60 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amgen had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($2.12) for the day and closed at $185.98

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.16.

Get Amgen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.