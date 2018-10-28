Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Receives $118.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 21,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $2,579,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,109,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $136,643.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,071 shares of company stock valued at $89,623,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $3,705,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.06. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

