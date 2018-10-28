Total (TOT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.analystratings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Total stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Total has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter worth $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the first quarter worth $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter worth $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Total by 3,696.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

