Total (TOT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.analystratings.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.
Total stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Total has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter worth $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the first quarter worth $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter worth $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Total by 3,696.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
About Total
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
