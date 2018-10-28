Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSS. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 187.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.48. 1,899,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services has a 1 year low of $70.04 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

