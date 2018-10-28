Total (FP) Given a €62.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €62.50 ($72.67) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.44 ($70.28).

FP stock opened at €47.78 ($55.56) on Friday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

