TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.27

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 36602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

In other TORTOISE PIPELI/COM news, insider Sunil Bhonsle bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

