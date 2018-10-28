TJX Companies (TJX) Shares Set to Split on Monday, November 5th

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $106.54 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners set a $120.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

