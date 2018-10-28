Tilly’s (TLYS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. William Blair raised shares of Tilly’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of -0.01.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.30 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,579 shares in the company, valued at $324,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 517,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $9,569,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,443,521 shares of company stock worth $100,723,314. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 161,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tilly’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

