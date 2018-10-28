Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 823 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

