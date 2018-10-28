THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (THR) Rating Increased to Buy at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a corporate rating on shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of THR stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Thursday. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 has a 12 month low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

