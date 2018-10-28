TheStreet Lowers Seattle Genetics (SGEN) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.77.

SGEN stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.81. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 25,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $1,873,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 7,400 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,782 shares of company stock worth $10,310,137. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,774,000 after acquiring an additional 435,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,212,000 after acquiring an additional 736,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $83,840,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

