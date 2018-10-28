The Medicines (MDCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.87

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 52258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDCO. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 394.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 28.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 21.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

