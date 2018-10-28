The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $583.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP David J. Venturella sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $114,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,562.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,675 shares of company stock valued at $445,753 in the last 90 days. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

