The Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $220,976.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last week, The Abyss has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00250793 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.23 or 0.09576431 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,766,438 tokens. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Indodax, Ethfinex, DDEX, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, YoBit, BitForex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

