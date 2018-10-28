Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,175 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter valued at about $34,982,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,548,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,830,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twenty-First Century Fox

In related news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $44.80 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 11th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

