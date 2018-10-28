TerraForm Power (TERP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

TERP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

NASDAQ TERP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.92. 405,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TerraForm Power has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TerraForm Power by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TerraForm Power by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,784 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TerraForm Power by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,681 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

