Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY19 guidance at $2.70-2.80 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tapestry from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

In other Tapestry news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

