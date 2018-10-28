Takkt (TTK) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €22.50 ($26.16) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €21.60 ($25.12) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.53 ($22.71).

Get Takkt alerts:

ETR:TTK opened at €14.96 ($17.40) on Friday. Takkt has a 52-week low of €17.30 ($20.12) and a 52-week high of €23.10 ($26.86).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.