Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Has $43.03 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $267.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $1.2774 dividend. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

