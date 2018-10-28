T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) PT Lowered to $106.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.22.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $90.95 and a 1-year high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,792,000 after purchasing an additional 368,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,485,000 after purchasing an additional 236,487 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.