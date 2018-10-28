Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.90 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Sistemkoin and Tux Exchange. Syscoin has a market cap of $51.90 million and $240,585.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00802597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011083 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020017 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 542,360,405 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, YoBit, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.