Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGYP. BidaskClub raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 52,418,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,553. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,732,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,815,000 after buying an additional 464,195 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 485,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 384,085 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

