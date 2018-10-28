Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGYP. BidaskClub raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 52,418,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,553. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,732,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,815,000 after buying an additional 464,195 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 485,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 384,085 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.
