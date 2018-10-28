SVMK Inc (SVMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,499,817 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the September 28th total of 798,750 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $11.39 on Friday. SVMK has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

In other news, Director Ryan Finley acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

SVMK Company Profile

SurveyMonkey Inc develops online survey software to Fortune 100 companies, other businesses, academic institutions, organizations, and individuals worldwide. It offers SurveyMonkey that enables users to design and send professional surveys, and perform data analysis, as well as support various projects, teams, and organizations; SurveyMonkey CX, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) solution to collect, understand, and act on customer feedback; and Wufoo, which helps users to create contact forms, online surveys, and invitations.

