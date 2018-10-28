SunTrust Banks Comments on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ FY2018 Earnings (LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $169.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

LH opened at $154.53 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $147.70 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

