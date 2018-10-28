SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.72

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 21148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 376.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.