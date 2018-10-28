Strs Ohio Purchases 1,954 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 20.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO James Lee Iker sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $894,840.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.