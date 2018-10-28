Stratis Market Cap Hits $162.68 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00025535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Coinrail. Stratis has a market capitalization of $162.68 million and $1.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027810 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005676 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00049495 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00073800 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,070,905 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinrail and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

