Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by LKQ (LKQ) Board

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares on Thursday, October 25th. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. LKQ has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.