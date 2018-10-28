STMicroelectronics (STM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.48.

STM stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 177.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,873,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6,533.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 998,945 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 174,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

