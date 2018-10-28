STMicroelectronics (STM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.48.
STM stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 177.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,873,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6,533.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 998,945 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 174,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
