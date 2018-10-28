Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Iqvia by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $108,300.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $1,165,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 602,457 shares of company stock worth $75,618,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

