Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Director Purchases $68,740.00 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Director Seth S. Meltzer purchased 7,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $9.90 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2,505.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 812,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

