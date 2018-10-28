State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Marriott International stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

