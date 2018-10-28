State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $30.98 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Paypal were worth $30,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,249,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $6,875,960. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

